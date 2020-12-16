Reliant Energy donates 250 lighted Santa hats to the Central Bobcat Band

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (12/16/20) According to a press release from Donna Donaldson with the special events team at the Cactus Hotel, Reliant has donated 250 lighted Santa hats to the Central High School Band. Here’s what the press release included:

“Concho Christmas Celebration is pleased to announce that Reliant, the “Illumination Sponsor” for the 2020 Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights, has donated 250 lighted Santa Hats to the San Angelo Central High School Band for the San Angelo Central / Haslet Eaton football playoff game scheduled Thursday, December 17th.”

Reliant is a local electric provider that is focused on serving both customers and the community.

More Stories for you

• Our Water: TWDB has new groundwater monitoring program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the Texas Water Development Board, “several aquifers across the state are experiencing…

• City reports 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 16, 2020

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, December 16, 2020. The f…

• ADACCV raising awareness of impaired driving as holidays approach

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Holiday traffic is picking up and this time of year traffic fatalities are on the rise. Texas…

• Shannon Medical Center receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

SAN ANGELO- As the coronavirus claims more than 120 Tom Green County residents, a hopeful and historic moment unfolded…

• City reports 132 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 15, 2020

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, December 15, 2020. The f…

• Gift Guide: Lavish, environmentally friendly, and quirky gift ideas sure to please

Need some ideas for a unique gift for your loved one? Here are few that run the gamut but are sure to bring a smile to…