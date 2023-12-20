SAN ANGELO, TX— With a 13-1 overall record, the Sterling City Eagles have looked impressive, securing a 1-0 start to district play.

The Eagles have found their identity on the defensive side of the ball. Seventh-year head coach Cody Slate is impressed with the tight-knit group and excited about the starters who have stepped up and the deep bench who can make plays when needed. The goals are high for this Eagles squad as they aim to build on their success and prepare for the challenges ahead.

“This is by far the best defense I’ve had. I’ve been talking to a few people, and the hustle, effort, and the hard work on the floor on that end is incredible. These kids have bought into what we do defensively, and they fly around, and there are times where you catch yourself enjoying the show because when they start rotating, it’s pretty cool to see,” said Slate.

“We have a very deep bench, and it’s just great. Everyone can score off the bench and play defense, and it’s great,” said senior shooting guard Rowdy Ferguson.

“All those games in the summer just help us stay together in close games when other teams yell at eachother and are arguing; we stay together as a family,” said junior shooting guard Seth Turner.

The Eagles will be back in action on December 28th at 1 p.m. against Sands in the Sterling City Holiday Classic.