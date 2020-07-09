Relentless Heat Wave set to envelop much of the United States this weekend

SAN, ANGELO, Texas — Record breaking heat is poised to take hold of the United States in the coming days and the Concho Valley will certainly be in for its fair share.

Due to the location of the heat wave most of Northern Texas and the Southern Great Plains will see daytime highs skyrocket into the 100s and 110s. Increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could drive the heat index values even higher. Places like Wichita Falls and Oklahoma City could feel hotter than Phoenix or Las Vegas for the next several days.

High pressure over the desert southwest will strengthen by the end of the week, forming what is commonly known as a “heat dome.” This dome of high pressure will work to force any cooler air to remain well to north of the region and provide mostly clear skies to allow for the temperatures to climb throughout the weekend and into next week.

The Concho Valley will witness an extended period of near record-breaking heat for the next couple of weeks. Despite the worst of the heat wave being to the north of the region, the Concho Valley will still experience serious threats due to the extreme heat. Several record highs and even the San Angelo all-time record high temperatures are at risk of being broken in the coming days. Nighttime hours will provide little relief as the heat builds. Low temperatures at night will increase, with temps getting into the 80s during the overnight hours to start next week.

Earlier in the year we have broken a couple of records, but those record breaking days were quickly followed with a change in the pattern that brought cooler air to the region. That change in the pattern is not expected this time, meaning several records are likely to be broken with no relief in the short term forecast.

A prolonged, dangerous heat wave is expected Thurs through at least Mon. There's a good chance in daily records being broken at Abilene and San Angelo… and perhaps San Angelo could get close to its all-time record high of 111 degrees. #txwx #sjtwx pic.twitter.com/0CrfqVoWYo — NWS San Angelo (@NWSSanAngelo) July 8, 2020 National Weather Service Office in San Angelo

Ways to Beat the Heat.

Avoiding the outdoors if possible is one of the easier ways to minimize your risk in the week ahead. If outdoor activity is unavoidable, early morning and late at night will provide the most favorable conditions. During the day, plenty of water and light colored clothing to help reduce the impacts of the heat. Frequent breaks indoors or in the shade when possible.

The prolonged exposure to the heat can increase the risk for both Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. In the case of heat stroke call 911 and seek immediate medial assistance.