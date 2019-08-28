Registration is open for the Shannon Pink Ribbon Run!

Shannon Medical Center invites the public to participate in the 12th Annual Shannon Pink Ribbon Run Saturday, Oct. 5 with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at Shannon Women’s and Children’s Hospital, 201 E. Harris. The event features a 1 mile walk/run, and a chip-timed 5K and 10K race. Entry fees are $15 for the 1 mile walk/run, $20 for the 5K, and $25 for the 10K. For military and San Angelo Road Lizard members, entry fees are $15 for the 5K and $20 for the 10K. Breast cancer survivors are invited to participate at no cost. The first 800 paid participants will receive a Pink Ribbon Run t-shirt.

All proceeds of the run will benefit patient programs at the Shannon Imaging Center. For more information, or to sign-up for the run, please call 325-657-5064 or visit https://www.shannonhealth.com/education-and-resources/shannon-pink-ribbon-run-2019/ to register online.

Source: Shannon Medical Center