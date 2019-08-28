Registration is open for the Shannon Pink Ribbon Run!

19th Annual Shannon Pink Ribbon Run

Shannon Medical Center invites the public to participate in the 12th Annual Shannon Pink Ribbon Run Saturday, Oct. 5 with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at Shannon Women’s and Children’s Hospital, 201 E. Harris. The event features a 1 mile walk/run, and a chip-timed 5K and 10K race. Entry fees are $15 for the 1 mile walk/run, $20 for the 5K, and $25 for the 10K. For military and San Angelo Road Lizard members, entry fees are $15 for the 5K and $20 for the 10K. Breast cancer survivors are invited to participate at no cost. The first 800 paid participants will receive a Pink Ribbon Run t-shirt.

All proceeds of the run will benefit patient programs at the Shannon Imaging Center. For more information, or to sign-up for the run, please call 325-657-5064 or visit https://www.shannonhealth.com/education-and-resources/shannon-pink-ribbon-run-2019/ to register online.

