Texas police identify ice cream licker

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — A teenager from San Antonio is suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream, and then returning it to the freezer.

Blue Bell Creameries said in a statement that it determined a Walmart store in Lufkin was where “the malicious act of food tampering took place.”

A short video posted to social media last week shows the teenage girl laughing as she places the top back on the half-gallon container and returning it to the freezer.

Detectives have “identified and spoken with the suspect and her boyfriend in the ‘Blue Bell licking’ case,” a statement from Lufkin Police Department says.

The suspect, from San Antonio, is a juvenile, so police will not identify her.

Blue Bell says the container that was “compromised” was found and removed. The company says “food tampering is not a joke.”

Lufkin police said Friday that they do not intend to charge the teen with tampering with a consumer product.

It is not clear if juvenile justice authorities may charge her.

A Walmart in Corpus Christi, TX is not taking any chances with its own ice cream stock. The store said, it stationed an “armed” guard in front of its Blue Bell freezer and posted a photo last Wednesday of an employee holding a squirt gun; the photo was removed about 18 hours later.

“We’re guarding our Blue Bell Ice cream for your Weekend party, what a great way to cool down in the Hot Texas heat !” the post said.