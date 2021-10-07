Arrest made in assault of Millsap ISD student as Eastland community rallies around #JusticeforTrent

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teen was arrested for the assault of a Millsap ISD student last week.

Austin Patrick Gonzalez, 17, has been charged with Assault Bodily Injury in connection to the incident, which investigators say took place at a party involving several teenagers in Millsap September 25.

A press release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office states several teens, including Gonzalez, began messing with a 17-year-old victim who was in a sleeping bag on the floor of the house.

These teens were, “shining a light in his face, laying on top of him and trying to wake him up,” according to the press release.

The release states Gonzalez then smacked the victim on the face multiple times and didn’t stop when the victim asked him to. Witnesses say Gonzalez also “body-slammed the victim” and punched him in the face multiple times.

“Some of the teens provided aid to the victim by cleaning him up and provided a bandage and ice for his facial wounds after the fight,” according to the press release.

Family members have identified the victim as 17-year-old Millsap ISD student Trent, and say ongoing issues with bullying has caused him to fear returning to school following the incident.

Trent was initially treated and released from the hospital September 30, but family members say he has been dealing with prolonged issues – specifically nose bleeds – since the assault.

Videos posted by Trent’s father show the extent of his injuries, documenting nose bleeds and doctor’s visits as recent as October 6.

Millsap ISD released the following statement when asked about the incident:

The Millsap ISD administration is aware of recent bullying allegations and is working with local law enforcement to actively investigate the matter. Our district does not tolerate or condone bullying or harassing behavior, and we take accusations such as these very seriously. The welfare and safety of our students and the members of our community are our utmost priority; this objective continues to guide us as we take timely action to address the behavior and needs of students, while fully complying with state and federal laws, as well as our board policies. In accordance with federal law, the district will not comment regarding specific students.

BigCountryHompage has been unable to officially confirm that Gonzalez is also a Millsap ISD student.

Community members in Eastland plan to rally behind Trent and his family by holding signs at the football game between Eastland and Millsap Friday.

Several local businesses are also involved in the show of support, selling stickers and signs, all with a message of #JusticeforTrent.

KTAB and KRBC will be in Eastland to follow up on the show of support Friday evening.