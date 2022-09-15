SAN ANGELO, Texas- Picking up a can of green beans from your local grocer seems like an easy task but with 1 in 8 Texans suffering from food insecurity getting a full meal on the table isn’t as easy as it seems.

It may shock you to realize how many people in our area are food insecure and it may shock you, even more, to realize the percentage is higher in rural areas.

“They might lose their job or life happens to them and it’s not because of laziness or they just didn’t work hard. It’s just sometimes circumstances make that happen,” said Mary Herbert with the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

“The thing about the Concho Valley is that we have a lot of very rural spaces around us. Rural communities are more disproportionately impacted by food insecurity because they have less access to things like the grocery stores,” said Sarah Eckel with the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.

Serving 88 agencies in 13 Concho Valley counties, the regional food bank gets the food in the hands of the people who need it through soup kitchens, food pantries, and blessing boxes.

“Throughout all of our communities, we serve there is a place for you to get food. Routinely our social services team goes into those communities and helps folks sign up for SNAP or Medicare, so that they are able to not only get food on the table today but consistently,” said Eckel.

The Tom Green County Hunger Coalition is an example of one entity that benefits from the help of the food bank.

“We’re able to stretch our dollars by buying food from the food bank at a reduced cost,” said Herbert.

The food bank has multiple initiatives but this hunger action month, the food bank is creating backpack sacks for kids to take home over the weekend to ensure a good meal.

If you are in need and want to find a resource closest to you, visit conchovalleyfoodbank.org.