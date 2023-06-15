WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Region 12’s 18th Annual Teen Suicide Prevention Conference is targeting issues and trends impacting our youth that care providers, parents, and even educators are seeing in our schools today.

Today’s conference explored topics of building awareness, intervention and prevention of teen suicide, dangers of social media , and indicators of those who may be troubled.

ESC Region 12 Counselor Coordinator Jeni Janek says that every year this conference happens, is another opportunity to share information that can save a students life.

“We are coming together because we know that suicide and teen suicide in particular in our schools is a concerning phenomenon. We are doing everything that we can to partner with our schools and our sponsors to provide resources and information about suicide prevention,” says Janek.

She also says building a personal relationship with a trusted adult can be pivotal and game changing for a students mental health.

Other key resources for students is an online counseling program called TCHATT.

In severe cases for anyone who is battling mental health in silence, there is the 988- Suicide Helpline and the Crisis text line at 741-741.

Conference attendee Rhonda Burnell has an encouraging message for care providers, students, and educators.

“We don’t have to be afraid of what we don’t know. But education is key. And one of the most important things that I think we should all be aware of is that by bringing the cure to the students, we set the students and their family for increased success in the academic setting, as well as in life,” says Burnell.