Record-breaking Girl Scout sells 10,000th box of cookies this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A record-breaking Girl Scout Cookie seller managed to hit a special milestone before selling her last ever box.

Over the weekend, Marillah King hit her target when she sold her 10,000th box of cookies this year.

It was a poignant moment for the teenager, who is in her final year as a Girl Scout after an incredible career.

Marillah has sold the most Girl Scout Cookies in the whole of Central Texas for each of the last two years, including selling 7,227 boxed last year.

In total, she has sold more than 36,000 boxes since the second grade, raising $144,000.

She will soon be a University of Texas student, after being accepted into the McCombs School of Business.

“I thought that was the best way to pursue my career after Girl Scouts,” she said.