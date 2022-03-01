SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Severe Weather Awareness Week for the State of Texas occurred from February 20th through the 26th in order to help inform the public on what to do when severe weather hits.

The National Weather Service of San Angelo took to social media to help share different tips and hazards those in the Concho Valley should be aware of when it comes to severe weather.

To begin the week, NWS shared what to look out for when it comes to thunderstorms. According to NWS, over 280 fatalities occur from thunderstorm-related hazards every year in the United States

Thunderstorms range in risk categories from isolated or scattered severe storms being possible to widespread storms being more likely, possible, or expected. It is important to remember that lightning and flooding are possible in all of these storm categories.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories courtesy of Nation Weather Service of San Angelo.

The organization also helped differentiate between a thunderstorm warning and a watch.

Thunderstorm warnings mean that the storm is happening or will be in an area soon. People should take shelter immediately.

When a thunderstorm is in the future or possible, then it is a watch. Make sure to watch for forecast updates and know where to take shelter.

Thunderstorm Warning vs Thunderstorm Watch courtesy of National Weather Service of San Angelo.

The NWS also shared the different types of lightning that can be present during a thunderstorm.

Cloud to ground lightning is the main worry when it comes to lightning, though all should be avoided. This is when a lightning bolt zigzags to the ground in a forked pattern. Cloud to ground lightning can travel roughly 50-yards.

Lighting can also travel from cloud to air and cloud to cloud.

Along with lightning comes all the myths that have been told through the years.

Lightning can hit the same spot twice because of the path that was previously created by a different lightning bolt.

The rubber from any vehicle including cars, bikes, motorcycles and more will not protect you from lightning. As long as you are inside your vehicle, or covered by a shelter, then you will be protected from lightning.

Lightning Types courtesy of Nation Weather Service of San Angelo.

Lightning Myths courtesy of Nation Weather Service of San Angelo.

Hail may also occur during thunderstorms.

When hail is present in storms, make sure to find cover. If you are at home, seek shelter immediately. Be sure to cover all windows to help prevent broken glass from entering your house.

If you are driving when hail hits, slow down and try to find a safe location to stop. When stopped, turn your back to the window or cover yourself with a blanket to protect yourself and others from broken glass. If stopping is not an option, drive slowly and carefully till you reach a safe location.

Staying Safe During a Hail Storm courtesy of National Weather Service of San Angelo.

Tornadoes are also possible across the Concho Valley as winter winds down and tornado season approaches.

The NWS warns to have supplies readily available during a tornado. Pillows, helmets and more can all be used to protect you and your family from any debris.

Families and individuals should have a whistle or some sort of device you can use to signal for help after the storm.

Tornado Warning courtesy of Nation Weather Sevices San Angelo

Along with tornadoes, different types of wind can bring damage to your property or cause injury.

Straight-line winds are the most common type of severe weather that can happen around San Angelo. These winds are strong enough to knock over a semi-truck or overturn a mobile home. When wind gusts up to 100 mph happen, make sure to take shelter and stay away from the windows.

Downburst winds are also some of the most dangerous and damaging winds outside of tornadoes that can exceed 100 mph.

Straight Line Winds courtesy of Nation Weather Service San Angelo

Downbursts courtesy of Nation Weather Service of San Angelo

Flooding can also happen during these storms. When this happens, be sure to get to higher ground if where you are can potentially flood. Do not drive or walk-in these flooded areas.

It can take only 6 inches of water to knock over an adult and 12 inches can carry away a small car.

Flood Safety courtesy of National Weather Service of San Angelo.

Do you really know how deep the water is? Courtesy of National Weather Service of San Angelo.

Be sure to turn on alerts on your cell phone to help protect you and your family.

Many cities and local governments have messaging services to inform you of major events. Those living in Tom Green County will be able to sign up for these alerts on the City of San Angelo website.

People should also make sure to have a trusted weather app on their cell phones. This allows you to catch the weather daily and watch for updates in the forecast throughout the day.

Turning on post notifications from your favorite news or weather station is another great way to receive updates on weather in your area.