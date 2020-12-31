Recap of some memorable moments in 2020 for the San Angelo and Concho Valley area

January and February of 2020 seemed like any other year. There were a few crimes including the first murder of the year on January 26th, a fatal stabbing. The suspect quickly arrested.

A few months later the new Tom Green County Jail was opened after years of construction and debate and around 400 inmates were transferred without incident.

In February, rodeo fans turned out in record numbers for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. The number of stock show entries also increased plus, the short-go of the rodeo made its national television debut and will be seen for years to come on the Cowboy Channel.

In March however, things took a turn. The COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and the Concho Valley was no exception. Death totals have now reached more than 200 with the number of cases we’ve seen in the area reaching the thousands.

However, despite closures, and many hardships, the community continued to rally around each other. Dozens of new businesses opened, many were created based on the needs during the pandemic.

While the community rallied around each other, many other rallies were held throughout the year.

Those ranged from heated protests, to prayer vigils, to outcries for change and reform.

Of course 2020 is an election year that brought many changes to public office positions across the state and nation, including in the Concho Valley.

The spring, summer, and even fall were full of emotions and people voicing their beliefs or concerns.

One of the main concerns involved crimes against children. We heard you and shed light on the issue by interviewing the detectives who investigate child crimes locally.

Our inboxes were also flooded with requests for hope and positivity.

We heard that too. Many of you requested we interview Miguel Ramirez, or the guy who smiles and waves at people. So…we did.

We also celebrated the Remarkable Women that you nominated for our inaugural award. Don’t worry, we have every intention to continue this in 2021 and the years to come.