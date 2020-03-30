Recap of local updates and changes around Tom Green County that happened over the weekend

On March 29, 2020, the City of San Angelo confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. These cases were related to the third confirmed case. There is currently a total of five confirmed cases.

Also on March 29, The Tom Green County Public Health Authority passed a new order limiting the number of people in a big box grocery store, or building supply store to 100 people at a time.

On Friday, March 27, the City of San Angelo issued an order stating that camping at parks located around Lake Nasworthy and Twin Buttes Reservoir is prohibited.

Also on Friday, Judge Jay Weatherby issued a statement regarding court hearings and cases. It said in part: “We have attempted to move forward with those matters that are considered to be ‘essential,’ to the extent that we can do so while making the health, safety and well-being of the people of Tom Green County our highest priority.” Read the full statement and changes to proceedings here.

Small business owners can find information about assistance and loans through the ASU Small Business Development Center.

Over the weekend, Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced they would donate 100,000 smoothies nationwide to local healthcare workers and first responders to help support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.