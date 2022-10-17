ENID, Okla. (WXIN) — More than 4,000 pounds of pork fitters are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall involves raw, frozen cubed pork fritters. The recall was initiated after AdvancePierre Foods Inc. got two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.

The recalled fritters were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia and further distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

The following product is the subject of the recall:

10.14-pound bulk cases containing 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters” with lot code 1672AFE06.

Gold Label Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritter (Photo//USDA)

The FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the affected products. However, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with the recalled product should not serve it and should throw it out or return it to where they bought it.