DETROIT, Mich. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ford was expected to notify owners Monday about a recall of over 45,000 vehicles due to issues with door latches, according to Kelley Blue Book.

The recall was announced on Nov. 17 for the 2015 Ford Fiesta, 2016 Ford Fusion and 2016 Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

The 45,173 affected vehicles were sold or registered in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

KBB said the recall was issued because a component inside the door latch might break, possibly causing the doors to open while driving.

“Vehicle doors opening unexpectedly while driving can increase the risk of a crash or injury,” KBB said in the recall.

Owners were to be notified on Dec. 4 about whether their vehicle was part of the recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Dealers will replace all four side door latches of any affected Ford vehicle for free.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number is 20S15.