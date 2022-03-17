REAGAN COUNTY, Texas – The Chico Lane Fire, a large wildfire located in Regan County, made a shift east towards Barnhart Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet shared by the National Weather Service of San Angelo, those in and around the area should listen to local authorities.

Texas A&M Forest Services tweeted on their Incident Information page, sharing that they are responding to a request for assistance from those fighting the fire.

According to Texas A&M Forest Services, the Chico Lane Fire currently sits at 0% contained and is estimated to be 5,000 acres.