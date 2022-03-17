REAGAN COUNTY, Texas – The Chico Lane Fire, a large wildfire located in Regan County, made a shift east towards Barnhart Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet shared by the National Weather Service of San Angelo, those in and around the area should listen to local authorities.

A large wildfire is moving east towards the town of Barnhart. People in and around the Barnhart area should follow the advice of local authorities. Do not attempt to fight the fire yourselves. Continue to monitor local media for updates #txwx #sjtwx — NWS San Angelo (@NWSSanAngelo) March 17, 2022

Texas A&M Forest Services tweeted on their Incident Information page, sharing that they are responding to a request for assistance from those fighting the fire.

According to Texas A&M Forest Services, the Chico Lane Fire currently sits at 0% contained and is estimated to be 5,000 acres.