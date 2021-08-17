Raw Footage: Flash flooding in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Residents of the Concho Valley woke up to flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service this morning, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Those warnings are currently in effect for parts of Tom Green County, Irion County, and Schleicher County.















The San Angelo Fire Department executed a water rescue near Jackson Street and Bryant Avenue shortly before 11:00 this morning.

Turn around, don’t drown. San Angelo Fire Department had to rescue the occupants of this vehicle after floodwater overtook the vehicle. #txwx #turnarounddontdrown #flooding pic.twitter.com/6HDMIeEFKp — Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_cv) August 17, 2021

Police later issued a warning to drivers that South Jackson Street near the Red Arroyo is flooded and has tree limbs in the roadway. Trucks could be seen towing vehicles out of the flood waters from the Red Arroyo.

From the San Angelo Police Department: South Jackson Street crossing the Red Arroyo between Knickerbocker and Bryant has flooding and tree limbs in the roadway. Please avoid this area! pic.twitter.com/koJ4FjUgmu — Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_cv) August 17, 2021

Staff also captured footage of flooding at the Concho River downtown.

More pictures and video from the flooding across San Angelo. #flooding #txwx pic.twitter.com/wzFxqmhdRF — Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_cv) August 17, 2021

Viewer Allyson Flint captured video from the San Angelo Clubhouse that shows the extent to which the Concho River has risen over the course of the morning.

The Concho River, near the Clubhouse. Video courtesy Allyson Flynt

Jerry Dean Jackson Jr shared photos of flooding surrounding the Red Arroyo at College Hills Blvd.