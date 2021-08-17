Raw Footage: Flash flooding in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Residents of the Concho Valley woke up to flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service this morning, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Those warnings are currently in effect for parts of Tom Green County, Irion County, and Schleicher County.
The San Angelo Fire Department executed a water rescue near Jackson Street and Bryant Avenue shortly before 11:00 this morning.
Police later issued a warning to drivers that South Jackson Street near the Red Arroyo is flooded and has tree limbs in the roadway. Trucks could be seen towing vehicles out of the flood waters from the Red Arroyo.
Staff also captured footage of flooding at the Concho River downtown.
Viewer Allyson Flint captured video from the San Angelo Clubhouse that shows the extent to which the Concho River has risen over the course of the morning.
Jerry Dean Jackson Jr shared photos of flooding surrounding the Red Arroyo at College Hills Blvd.