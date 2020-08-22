RAW FOOTAGE: The aftermath of last night’s storm in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded 85 mph winds in the storm system that blew through San Angelo last night. As the community woke up, residents found themselves without power in some areas of the city. The damage of last night’s severe thunderstorm is evident when driving through the city as it left debris, downed power lines and caused severe damage to buildings and property.

According to a press release from The American Red Cross serving Texas Big Country, they are assisting residents impacted by significant wind damage to two apartments on Saturday morning. In total, 59 units and nearly 100 people were impacted by approximately 85 mph winds that caused significant roof and building damage at both apartments. The apartments mentioned in the statement are Bellagio Apartments on Sunset and Knickerbocker as well as The Resort at Riverside on North Bryant.

A statement was released by AEP Texas in regards to the power outages across the city of San Angelo. In the statement, AEP Texas crews are responding to outages, which left approximately 20,000 San Angelo area residents without power this morning around 3 A.M. As of 4:30 A.M., crews had reduced the number of outages to approximately 11,500 and are continuing their restoration efforts.An intense storm with winds reaching an estimated 80 miles per hour swept through the area around 2 A.M., knocking down transmission and distribution power lines and utility structures.

Meteorologist for KLST, Kris Boone, had this to say about the storm which was mistaken for a tornado. “There are a couple of photos from this morning’s storms being spread around social media and being described as a tornado. These images are of the rain shaft or micro-burst from the severe thunderstorm that moved through Tom Green Co. early this morning causing widespread power outages and damage throughout San Angelo. Last night’s storm was not considered a tornado.” For more information on the event, check out NWS Weather Damage Survey.