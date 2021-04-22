RAW FOOTAGE: Fire in Grape Creek

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home fire on the 10000 block of Racoon Road this afternoon, Thursday, April 22, 2021. According to members of the volunteer fire department, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found one single-wide mobile-home engulfed in flames and flames beginning to spread to a second mobile-home.

Members of the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department, along with members of the Carlsbad, Quail Valley, and Water Valley Volunteer Fire Departments, were able to extinguish the first fire and keep widespread fire damage from affecting the second home.