Raw Footage: Accidents and stranded vehicles punctuate day of rain and flooding in San Angelo

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rain continued to fall on the Concho Valley Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021, and rising water levels were accompanied by rising reports of stranded motorists and accidents due to wet roadway conditions.

  • A 1950s-era Chevrolet after it collided with guardrails
  • A 1950s-era Chevrolet after it collided with guardrails
  • A 1950s-era Chevrolet after it collided with guardrails
Car stranded on Howard Street at Forest Park

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.