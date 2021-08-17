Raw Footage: Accidents and stranded vehicles punctuate day of rain and flooding in San Angelo

ConchoValleyHomepage.com
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rain continued to fall on the Concho Valley Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021, and rising water levels were accompanied by rising reports of stranded motorists and accidents due to wet roadway conditions.
One vehicle collision on Loop 306 westbound between the Southwest Boulevard and College Hills exits. Avoid the area if possible.Be careful on the roadways today! @ksannews @klstnews @GregKerr33 @lisette_tv pic.twitter.com/f3VqNWMPci— Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_cv) August 17, 2021
One vehicle collision on Loop 306 westbound between the Southwest Boulevard and College Hills exits. Avoid the area if possible.Be careful on the roadways today! @ksannews @klstnews @GregKerr33 @lisette_tv pic.twitter.com/f3VqNWMPci
From the San Angelo Police Department: South Jackson Street crossing the Red Arroyo between Knickerbocker and Bryant has flooding and tree limbs in the roadway. Please avoid this area! pic.twitter.com/koJ4FjUgmu— Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_cv) August 17, 2021
From the San Angelo Police Department: South Jackson Street crossing the Red Arroyo between Knickerbocker and Bryant has flooding and tree limbs in the roadway. Please avoid this area! pic.twitter.com/koJ4FjUgmu
Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.