DALLAS(KDAF)—Looks like it’s time to call in the running wranglers!

Runners are not going to find the running experience they expect in these Texas cities, according to Lawnlove’s list of the best and worst cities for running. San Antonio ranked at #31, and Austin ranked at #39.

Lawnlove is a lawn care service website that allows you to discover local lawn care services.

Lawn Love said, ” We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on seven categories. We considered access to high-quality trails, pedestrian fatality rates, and climate, among 28 total metrics”.

The DFW area did not rank high on the list, Plano was ranked at #53, and Dallas was ranked at #76. Lawnlove has more cities on its list that you can find out more about by visiting its site.