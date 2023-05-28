SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Rams baseball team clinched their third-straight trip to the Division II College World Series Saturday afternoon with a 6-0 shutout victory against Colorado Mesa.

ASU earned the three seed and will begin play Sunday, June 5th, at 12:30 p.m. central time against the sixth-seed Southern New Hampshire.

The Rams and Penman will meet again in the College World Series opener for the second year in a row. The Rams defeated the Penman 7-4 in the opener last season.

Live coverage from the Division II College World Series from Cary, North Carolina, begins Friday.