SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #3 seed Angelo State will be facing Dallas Baptist University in the first round of the LSC tournament. The Rams defeated DBU 71-57 on Feb. 16 at the Junell Center.

Angelo State finished their regular season 23-5 overall and 19-3 in LSC play. They ended their season on a five-game winning streak and will look to carry that play over to the 2023 conference tournament.

“It’s a little bit of a cat and mouse game because we played them about 12 days ago at this stage and so for us, it’s what adjustments do we feel like they’re going to make. I’m sure they’re doing the same thing in their offices right now, trying to figure out what adjustments we’re going to make as well. I do think a lot of it for us, is just going to be us being who we are and that’s something we’ve talked about. We don’t need any out of body experiences come tournament time. We need to be who we are. We need to be a tough team. We need to be a blue-collar team and do the things that got us to this point. That was my advice to our guys yesterday. After practice was just let’s be us. Let’s go down there and have some fun, but let’s not forget who we are when we play on Friday,” said head coach for the ASU Rams Vinay Patel.

The Rams will tip off March 3rd at 12 p.m. inside the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.