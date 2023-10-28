SAN ANGELO, TX— The Rams returned to Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium for their Ring Ceremony and an Alumni game.

The day was a chance to reflect on the history the Rams made in 2023, bringing together former players and the current team. It held a special significance for standout pitcher Aaron Munson who was selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, as he returned to a place with cherished memories.

“It feels great. I mean to see all the guys who have been here and the guys from last year’s team for me and us, I think it is just a continuing celebration of what happened here. To have it here at the ring ceremony with all the guys who passed it’s nice because they started the program. We were finally able to get to the top of it, and it’s nice,” said former ASU pitcher Munson.