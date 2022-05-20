SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State and Texas A&M Kingsville will battle it out in a winner take all game three Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Foster Field.

In game one of the day, Angelo State would jump out to a 9-2 lead after three innings, more than enough for pitchers Aaron Munson and Jack Brinley who allow a combined six hits against. Aaron Walters would go 4-5 with 7 RBI’s in the game at the plate. ASU would take game one 14-3.

In game two, Kingsville would jump out 6-0 lead going to the bottom of the third inning, but the Rams would respond with six runs of themselves to tie it up. However, the Javelinas would build another six run lead to the ninth inning, the Rams comeback though, fell a run short falling 12-11.