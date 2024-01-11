SAN ANGELO, TX— The Rambelles hosted their first practice of the 2024 season Thursday and welcomed numerous new faces to the team. As the season opener draws near, head coach Travis Scott is prepared to enhance the foundation of the program fueled by a purpose motivating the players in their pursuit of softball excellence.

“We brought in a lot of talent in junior college kids, so they have a lot of college experience with at-bats and innings pitched under their belt, which will help the transition to a four-year level. We are going to need them, ” said Scott.

” We are playing for a reason. We are not playing for Coach Scott, we are not playing for ourselves, we are strictly playing for God. This team is a team full of devoted Christians. We do bible studies, and we go to church together. That’s what we are playing for, and so far, we have had success,” said Rambelles pitcher Torrey Hogan.

Angelo State begins the season on February 2nd in the DII Spring Invitational Kickoff in Conroe, Texas.