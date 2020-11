SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Railway Museum of San Angelo is hosting a series of events over the next several weeks.

The first event is in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage Committee of San Angelo. The Covers for Kids! Youth Face Mask Distribution is free to students whose families may be struggling financially and unable to purchase multiple face coverings. This event is being held on November 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum located at 703 S. Chadbourne For quick distribution, masks and lanyards will be handed out in small bags. This is a drive-up event so upon arrival, the staff is asking that participants please follow postings for route directions. The Railway Museum of San Angelo will be holding a Living History Tour on this day, and will also be providing free admission to the first 75 children who visit the museum.