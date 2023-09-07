SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University is inviting the community to home opening day for the Rams football team including a Ram Jam tailgate party with a free concert and the football game between two teams nationally ranked in the top five of NCAA Division II.

Game day activities include:

3-5 p.m. – Ram Jam at LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center

– Ram Jam at LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center During Ram Jam – Free Concert by country music artist Matt Koziol

– Free Concert by country music artist Matt Koziol 6 p.m. – No. 4 ASU Rams vs. No. 2 Colorado School of Mines at LeGrand Stadium 1st Community Credit Union Field

Ram Jam and the football game will be “Blue Out” events, and all attendees are encouraged to dress in ASU blue.

Both Ram Jam and the concert are free and open to the public. Anyone 21 and over wishing to consume alcohol will need to get a free wristband from the wristband stations at Ram Jam. Each individual must present a valid government-issued photo ID to receive a wristband.

ASU wants to remind attendees abut the Clear Bag Policy for ASU athletic events. Prohibited items will not be held during events and anyone who refuses to allow inspections of bags will be denied entry to the facility.

If you can’t make it to the game, ASU offers Angelo All Access digital streaming service. See more details at angelo.edu/all-access.