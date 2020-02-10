Breaking News
Department of Defense releases identity of two fallen soldiers

Rain chances and below average temperatures to kick off the work week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front is currently moving through the Concho Valley and a cold air-mass will filter in on Monday. Temperatures are expected to stay well below average for much of the work week. Multiple pushes of cold air will are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

5-Day Temperature Trend

An increase in low level moisture along with lifting mechanisms such as fronts, troughs and upper level short-waves will bring good rain chances through Wednesday.

Upcoming Rain Chances

Models are in agreement with showers and a few thunderstorms beginning by the Monday morning commute. Rain chances become numerous to widespread Tuesday and into Wednesday morning with rain tapering off on Wednesday afternoon.

Futurecast – Monday Morning
Extended Futurecast

Models are subject to change as new model runs become available.

As of now, models are in good agreement for measurable rainfall totals ranging anywhere from 0.50 – 1.5” in isolated locations. Rainfall totals will be higher for areas that see thunderstorms.

Forecast Rain Totals

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.