Rain chances and below average temperatures to kick off the work week

A cold front is currently moving through the Concho Valley and a cold air-mass will filter in on Monday. Temperatures are expected to stay well below average for much of the work week. Multiple pushes of cold air will are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

5-Day Temperature Trend

An increase in low level moisture along with lifting mechanisms such as fronts, troughs and upper level short-waves will bring good rain chances through Wednesday.

Upcoming Rain Chances

Models are in agreement with showers and a few thunderstorms beginning by the Monday morning commute. Rain chances become numerous to widespread Tuesday and into Wednesday morning with rain tapering off on Wednesday afternoon.

Futurecast – Monday Morning

Extended Futurecast

Models are subject to change as new model runs become available.

As of now, models are in good agreement for measurable rainfall totals ranging anywhere from 0.50 – 1.5” in isolated locations. Rainfall totals will be higher for areas that see thunderstorms.