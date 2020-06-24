Railway Museum: Tunes on the Track-Featuring Mykel Martin

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tunes on the Track continues to showcase local artists each week via Facebook Live Stream. Mykel Martin, originally from Junction, Texas, will be visiting the Railway Museum of San Angelo this Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

His music ranges from influences of country, rock and roll, blues, folk, and classical to meet anyone’s tastes. He currently resides in San Angelo and holds a position as the Assistant Director of Orchestras at Central High School and is the lead guitarist for country singer Case Hardin. Look out for his debut album, Midnight Oil, scheduled to be released in the coming months! Follow Mykel on Facebook at Mykel Martin Music to keep in touch with his future performances.

Be sure to also visit www.sanangelorailway.org for activities, educational information, and virtual tours of the Railway Museum of San Angelo. Interested in showing off your talents at the Railway Museum? Email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com for information on how to become an official #SanAngeLoki partner. Inquiries can be made by emailing: info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com.