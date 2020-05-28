Railway Museum of San Angelo to reopen during Saturday’s Downtown Strong event.

SAN ANGELO, Texas -Railway Museum of San Angelo is excited to announce their reopening this Saturday, May 30th from 10 AM to 4 PM!! In support of Saturday’s Downtown Strong Campaign, local car clubs are invited to use the parking lot of the museum on a first come first served basis.

All visitors are asked to be safe and encourage (but do not require) attendees to wear a face mask and to follow social distancing protocols. Admission to tour the museum is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Be sure to also visit sanangelorailway.org for activities, educational information, and virtual tours of the Railway Museum of San Angelo. Inquiries can be made by emailing info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com.