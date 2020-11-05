Railway Museum of San Angelo to hold mask giveaway November 14, Christmas event December 5

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo is hosting a series of events over the next several weeks.

Covers for Kids!

The first event is in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage Committee of San Angelo. The Covers for Kids! Youth Face Mask Distribution is free to students whose families may be struggling financially and unable to purchase multiple face coverings. This event is being held on November 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum located at 703 S. Chadbourne For quick distribution, masks and lanyards will be handed out in small bags. This is a drive-up event so upon arrival, the staff is asking that participants please follow postings for route directions. The Railway Museum of San Angelo will be holding a Living History Tour on this day, and will also be providing free admission to the first 75 children who visit the museum.

Several Grape Creek High School students will be participating as living history actors during this event.

Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas

The next event is on December 5, 2020 and is a one-day-only event. Santa will arrive at the museum via train at 10 a.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, and photo opportunities with Santa during the event.

If you are a vendor or a food truck owner who would like to participate in this event, contact the museum at 325-340-3363 or email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com.

At each event and during all tours, masks must be worn at all times.

Volunteers and Costumes Needed

If you have historically accurate costumes from the 1880s-1910s and do not need, want, or use them anymore, the Railway Museum staff will take your donations. They will sanitize all items, accessories, and costumes donated and utilize them for living history museum volunteers.

To donate any items or to become a volunteer, contact the museum at 325-340-3363 or email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com.