SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo is currently looking for people to volunteer as Living History tour guides to transport visitors back to 1910 when the railway depot opened.

If you enjoy sharing the history of San Angelo and dressing the part to immerse visitors through the history museum, then a Living History tour guide at the Railway Museum of San Angelo could be the position for you. For more information about these positions, please visit the depot on Friday, January 28th at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. at 703 South Chadbourne.

The Railway of San Angelo was constructed from 1909 to 1910 as the Texas headquarters for Arthur Stilwell’s Kansas City, Mexico, and Orient Railroad. When the KMC&O Railroad was completed, the depot was not only the biggest building in San Angelo, it also helped provide a new economical transportation route from Texas to many locations such as Kansas City and the Mexican port of Topolobampo. San Angelo also served as a major site on this railway system during this time.

After economic and political instability, the KMC&O Railroad company was bought by Santa Fe. The Santa Fe railroad continued to serve San Angelo until the 1980s when local citizens worked together to help save the depot from being torn down. Today the depot still stands, filled with many artifacts, documents, photographs, and more to share the history of the railroad in San Angelo.

The railway depot is open for visitors Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the museum is $3 to $5.

For more information about the Living History tour guide positions, contact Linda Bond at 936-371-1271 or thorsenbond@gmail.com.

More information about the museum can be found at the Railway of San Angelo Museum website or email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com.