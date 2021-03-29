Railway Museum of San Angelo launches membership drive, announces special events

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo has launched their membership drive.

There are various levels of membership, each with their own benefits. All memberships however, include free admission to the museum for a year.

To sign up for a membership, you can do so online, going to the Railway Museum of San Angelo, located at 703 S. Chadbourne, San Angelo, Texas, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, or call the museum at 325-486-2140.

Each Saturday until May 15, 2021, there will be living history tours where actors bring history to life by dressing in clothing from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

Special tours will be lead by the AMAS group from Angelo State University and will be conducted all in Spanish. Those tours will be given on April 3, 2021.

On May 15, the inaugural Railway Days Festival will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature food trucks, live music, and vendors.



Vendors can find more information below: