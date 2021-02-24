Railway Museum of San Angelo and Wishful Parties collaborate for special event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo and Wishful Parties are collaborating on a special event.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Railway Museum.

There is no extra cost for this event. The price of admission is:

$5 for adults

$4.50 for military personnel

$3 for children

Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to bring their cameras or phones to take pictures. There is no limit on the number of photos you can take.

The Railway Museum can also be booked for other events such as birthday parties. For more information, call 325-486-2140.

To become a member, volunteer, sponsor, or to make any donation to the Railway Museum, click here.