SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Railway Museum of San Angelo has reached out to the community to help keep their doors open.

On August 14, 2023, San Angelo Board members of the Railway Museum requested a contract amendment and hotel occupancy dollars for historic preservation to allow the museum to continue to operate at the City of San Angelo budget workshop. At the time, City Council members requested the item to be placed on the agenda for Tuesday, September 19.

The museum is asking the City of San Angelo to consider a proposal of $25,000 in hotel occupancy tax dollars to further its mission and contribute to the enrichment of the community. Additionally, they wish to amend their contract to allow them to receive funds from the city which would foster a stronger partnership.

According to a post made by the museum, the board has been working to fundraise and despite being successful, over $33,000 has gone to fees related to historic preservation instead of valuable programming in the last 3 years alone.

Currently, they are seeking support through sponsorships, naming rights, memberships, and participation in events like San Angelo Gives.

The Railway Museum offers programs such as Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam, Cursed Crossing, 2nd Saturdays, Speaker Series, STEM programming, Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas, and Living History Tours to the community.

“Thank you for your support over the last 3 years,” said The Railway Museum.”It has been an absolute pleasure making the museum a special place for the community and visitors to enjoy.”

The museum has created a template letter which can be signed digitally at sanangelorailway.org and will be submitted to the City Council.