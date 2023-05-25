INDIANAPOLIS — The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 28.
Alex Palou won the pole this year with a record-setting run during qualifying. Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist will join him in the front row.
This year’s field includes nine former 500 winners: Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021); Scott Dixon (2008); Tony Kanaan (2013); Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014); Alexander Rossi (2016); Takuma Sato (2017, 2020); Will Power (2018); Simon Pagenaud (2019); and Marcus Ericsson (2022).
The green flag is scheduled to drop at 12:45 p.m. Fans can expect to see some of their favorite race day traditions during pre-race ceremonies. Below is a look at the race day and Snake Pit schedules.
Race Day Schedule
Snake Pit Schedule
Combined Race Day and Snake Pit Schedule
- 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gates Open
- 7 a.m. Snake Pit Venue Opens
- 8:15 a.m. Jauz (Snake Pit)
- 8:45 a.m. to 10:19 a.m. Borg Warner Trophy March to the Bricks
- 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Cars to Pit Lane
- 9:15 a.m. DJ Diesel (Snake Pit)
- 10:30 a.m. Cars to Grid on Frontstretch
- 10:30 a.m. Subtronics (Snake Pit)
- 11:45 a.m. Break for Pre-Race Ceremonies (Snake Pit)
- 11:47 a.m. Driver Introductions
- 12:18 p.m. Invocation
- 12:24 p.m. National Anthem by Jewel
- 12:36 p.m. “Back Home Again in Indiana” by Jim Cornelison
- 12:38 p.m. Command to Start Engines
- 12:45 p.m. Green Flag Drops on the 107th Running
- 12:50 p.m. Kaskade (Snake Pit)
- 2:35 p.m. John Summit (Snake Pit)