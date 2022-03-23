SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will be partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank for a food distribution that is taking place Saturday, March 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Angelo State’s Foster Field.

This quarterly distribution is set to help 800 households in the Concho Valley.

There will be a maximum of two households per vehicle. In order to receive food, registration will be needed on-site.

Those attending the drive will need to enter along University Avenue and exit on South Jackson Street. Attendees will only be able to turn right to exit the drive.

The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is an affiliate of the San Antonio Food Bank. Both of these non-profit organizations are also members of Feeding Texas and Feeding America. Although the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is based in San Angelo, they have extended through 13 other West Texas counties.