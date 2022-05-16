KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas — On May 16 at 2:30 AM Kimble County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Junction Police Department in the pursuit and ultimate bailout which began in the city of Junction and ended in Menard County south of Hwy 29 on U.S. 83.

According to the Kimble county sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, the driver escaped arrest and is still at large along with two other undocumented immigrants. One undocumented immigrant was apprehended by the Kimble County deputy along with a female U.S. citizen who was arrested by the Junction Police Department for her role in the smuggling of persons.