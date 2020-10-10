Pursuit across three counties ends in San Angelo, male in custody

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Chadbourne Street for a stolen vehicle call.

Within a few minutes, the officers found the vehicle but the driver then lead police on a pursuit. Officers then lost sight of the vehicle as it left city limits on the north side of San Angelo.

SAPD then alerted other agencies from surrounding areas.

“Coke County Deputies picked up the vehicle in Coke County and started another pursuit the vehicle then entered Runnels County before it came back to San Angelo on 277 and the vehicle ended up here. We do have a suspect in custody and the investigation is still ongoing at this time,” Sgt. John Bouligny said.

According to Sgt. Bouligny, there were reports of multiple people inside the vehicle but that is still being investigated.

SAPD, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the Coke County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and the Game Wardens were all involved in the effort to catch the suspect.