WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As we celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, we also honor the “American Dream” – that no matter who you are, you have the ability to achieve your highest aspirations.

A singer and songwriter with Waco ties sets out to do just that – by overcoming obstacles and embracing being different. She was a finalist for “Asia’s Got Talent,” the winner of MTV Asia’s Lady Gaga Talent Contest and a seven-time medalist from the World Championships of Performing Arts competition in Hollywood, California.

But despite all of her accomplishments – the road to “Easy” hasn’t always been straightforward.

(Courtesy: PurpleHeart)

PurpleHeart is an up-and-coming artist from the Philippines who shot a music video for her original song right here in Waco. She belts out a line from Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” with ease – “You’re here, there’s no feel that my heart will go on…”

And when she’s onstage, she exudes confidence and is undeniably eccentric.

“I usually want to bring that onstage, like some people might call it weird or out of this world,” says PurpleHeart.

And it all comes from a place of authenticity.

(Courtesy: PurpleHeart)

“So blue is, like, the symbol of peace, and then red is the symbol of war,” she says. “So for me, my music is actually about those two. And when we mix it, it’s purple. And every time I was able to see the color purple, it helped me to relax and to feel at ease. And so, I also decided to use that as my as my stage name.”

She admits it’s been an on-going struggle to find that peace.

“I was actually diagnosed with anxiety. Artists also go through these things that it’s not like the glam and all the beautiful shows. It’s also a work in progress.”

Traditional therapy helps, but it can also manifest itself in other ways.

The singer and songwriter shares – “Fashion has really [been] one of my coping mechanisms to really represent myself in more confidence.”

(Courtesy: PurpleHeart)

Her mom Amy designs her on-stage looks, and has been there to fully support the star after losing one of the biggest rocks in her life.

“My dad passed when I was seven,” she says. “I think it was when my father really encouraged me when I was at the top of the table at home. And all he did was cheer and say to me like, ‘Go keep on singing, do it.’ I really want to honor him by continuing the art that we started.”

PurpleHeart connects with artists like Prince, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé – because they own their individuality and because of their ability to push the boundaries. She’s even done covers of their songs.

But there’s one genre in music right now that has stolen her heart – “K-Pop has really helped me to really accept myself more. I like how colorful it is, and the trainings are very hard.”

(Courtesy: PurpleHeart)

She’s learning that there’s beauty in the struggle – and that the reward is just around the corner.

“The title of my original song is ‘Easy.’ I want them to listen to the song and feel like maybe one day everything will be easy for them. But until then, let’s just hold on and be strong.”

“Everything’s easy when you are with me, how we got here, easy,” she sings.