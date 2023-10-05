SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Pulitzer Prize finalist will speak at a Shreveport university in October.

Elizabeth Rush, who was part of an Antarctic research team, will speak during a presentation on the LSU Shreveport campus on Oct. 20.

Rush has written The Quickening: On Motherhood and Antarctica in the Twenty-First Century and Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore.

The talk by Rush and an accompanying brunch is open to the public.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required. The brunch is co-sponsored by the LSUS Foundation and the Red River Watershed Management Institute at LSUS.

Those attending the brunch will get a free copy of Rush’s book.

Rush spent months with 57 scientists and crew aboard a research icebreaker in 2019. The goal of the research exhibition was to learn more about the continent that humans have not yet inhabited. It was believed to be rapidly deteriorating and potentially able to make a catastrophic impact on global sea levels in this century.

Rush documented the voyage and offered sublime insights about her experiences on the expedition.

LSUS is cohosting Rush’s talk with the Interdisciplinary Environmental Association. Red River Watershed Management Institute’s Dr. Mike Maguigan will also be on hand to discuss environmental research and outreach happening at the institute, which was established in 2001. The institute helps develop resource management strategies that focus on biological diversity within the Red River Watershed.

Brunch will begin at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the Noel Memorial Library, LSUS campus. Rush will speak via live video at 11 a.m. Dr. Maguigan will speak at approximately 12:30 after a brief break. Brunch guests will also be able to view other conference presentations.

Click here to register for the brunch.