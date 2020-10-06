Public invited to be part of “Parade of Smiles” for residents of San Angelo State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Texas – On October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. the San Angelo State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad will have a “Parade of Smiles” to cheer up the residents at the center.

The public is invited to participate in the parade.

“Decorate your car, create a float, ride a horse, ride a golf cart or some other funny vehicle!” said San Angelo State Supported Living Center representatives in a statement.

All participants must stay inside of their vehicle and must not leave the road or approach the fence due to health concerns for the residents of the center.

The residents have not been able to leave the center since March because they are in the higher-risk category when it pertains to becoming ill.

Instructions for anyone wanting to participate are:

• Arrive at the staging area at 9:30am. Parking lot at the corner of Beaumont (street before flashing

light) and Hwy 87 N in Carlsbad.

• A volunteer will ask you to form in line for the parade.

• No items can be thrown from the vehicles.

• Decorating vehicles is highly encouraged.

The event flyer is below.