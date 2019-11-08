Public input sought for City of San Angelo’s Airport Master Plan

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo is asking the public for their input and ideas about their Airport Master Plan.

There will be a public meeting and workshop on November 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the Airport Conference Room located at 8618 Terminal Circle. According to the City, the last master plan for the airport was adopted in 1995.

The City says this workshop is the third of four workshops being held in conjunction with an ongoing study that is looking into the short, mid, and long-term goals for the airport. This study is slated to take between 12 to 18 months to complete.

Development alternatives will be presented at the workshop. Improvements being weighed by officials include runway and taxiway systems, additional facilities like hangars, and other access an support facilities.

The City states public input is vital for the planning process so that the results of the improvements matches the public’s needs.