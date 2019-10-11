Public input sought for City of San Angelo Parks Master Plan

The public is invited by the City of San Angelo to weigh in on the Parks Master Plan. There will be two opportunities for citizens to do this in person, as well as an online survey.

The City wants input on how to best improve parks and recreational facilities, along with programming. The suggestions will all be considered when the staff is putting together the Parks Master Plan.

Both of the meetings will be held at the McNease Convention Center which is located at 501 Rio Concho Drive.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

The survey will be made available in late October and will be accessible for one month.