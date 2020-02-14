Proposed bill would require men in Alabama to get vasectomy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A proposed bill in the Alabama Legislature would require all men in the state to get a vasectomy within one month of their 50th birthday or the birth of their third biological child, whichever comes first.

HB-238 was proposed by Rep. Rolanda Hollis Thursday. The proposal also states the procedure will be done at the man’s own expense.

The bill simply states that “under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men.”

The bill is currently in committee at this time. If it is passed, the bill would go into effect the third month since its approval.

READ THE FULL BILL HERE:

LATEST POSTS