Project Dignidad and Sunset Mall Shoe Dept team up to give shoes to kids

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Project Dignidad and the Shoe Department at Sunset Mall are working together to give shoes to children in the San Angelo area.

Vouchers for one pair of shoes and one pair of socks can be picked up at Project Dignidad, located in Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 313 W. Ave. N in San Angelo. A parent or guardian picking up a voucher will need to provide proof of income and proof of the child’s name.

Vouchers can be exchanged at The Shoe Department at Sunset Mall for a pair of children’s shoes and socks. The child must be present at the Shoe Department while purchasing the shoes.

Vouchers will be valid until December 31, 2021.

Project Dignidad is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. FMI, call 325-658-7885 or 325-777-1304