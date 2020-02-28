Program helps formerly homeless veterans afford housing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Even as migrant advocates celebrated a temporary halt to the Trump administration's practice of making people seeking asylum in the U.S. wait in Mexico, several questions remained.

Most pressing among them is whether the Administration would actually abide by Friday's 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling against the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program. Another is if the 60,000 claimants already escorted back to Mexico will be allowed to return and wait on U.S. soil for a resolution to their cases.