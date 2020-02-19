Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, February 19th

Jody Frey with Producer Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural and livestock news including top representative sales.

Good morning we have 5100 sheep and goats on the yards to start the sale. Compared to last week we sold 2639 Wooled feeder lambs sold firm. Slaughter lambs sold 10 to 20 higher. Slaughter ewes sold firm. Kid goats sold 5 to 10 higher. Slaughter nannies sold 1.10 to 1.66 mostly 1.40 to 1.55. Slaughter Billies 1.50 to 1.92 Wooled feeder lambs: 1.96 to 2.41 Slaughter lambs: light weights 2.10 to 2.66 Heavy weights 1.60 to 2.23

Slaughter ewes fleshy .90 to 1.32 thinner ewes .70 to 1.10 Kid goats: 2.20 to 3.64 mostly 2.70 to 3.15

Special Cow Sale Thursday March 19

Special Calf Sale Thursday March 26

Special Sheep & Goat Replacement Sale Saturday March 21, 2020

