Producers Livestock Auction Report for Tuesday, February 25th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural and livestock news including selling trends, the latest from the National slaughter Cattle review, and when the next special cow, calf, and sheep & goat sales will be.

Good morning we have 2200 sheep and goats on the yards to start the sale. Compared to last week we sold 5174 Wooled feeder lambs sold steady. Slaughter lambs sold firm. Slaughter ewes sold steady. Kid goats sold steady. Slaughter nannies sold 1.10 to 1.66 mostly 1.40 to 1.60. Slaughter Billies 1.50 to 1.90 Wooled feeder lambs: 2.02 to 2.34 Slaughter lambs: light weights 2.10 to 2.60 Heavy weights 1.60 to 2.36

Slaughter ewes fleshy .90 to 1.30 thinner ewes .70 to 1.10 Kid goats: 2.20 to 3.58 mostly 2.70 to 3.15.

The National slaughter Cattle review reported fat cattle sales under a light demand in Kansas, Nebraska, and the Western Cornbelt with fat cattle topping out ay 120 last week.

Special Cow Sale Thursday March 19

Special Calf Sale Thursday March 26

Special Sheep & Goat Replacement Sale Saturday March 21, 2020

Again we have 2200 head on the yards to start the sale.

More Stories for you

• KLST AM Forecast: Tuesday, February 25th

Temperatures for today and tomorrow will be cool and windy as compared to yesterday, with highs reaching the upper 50s…

• Bus Stop Forecast for Tuesday, February 25th

Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, so you may want the jacket for the entire day today. Temperatures to start…

• Mary Herbert talks to Amanda Lozano about the 7th Annual West Texas Hunger Summit

Mary Herbert talks to Amanda Lozano about the 7th Annual West Texas Hunger Summit. More Stories for you • Bus St…

• Bri Reynolds talks to Amanda Lozano about the courses Howard College’s Adult Education & Literacy Program has coming up

Bri Reynolds talks to Amanda Lozano about the courses Howard College’s Adult Education & Literacy Program has coming…

• Evelyn Ashley talks to Amanda Lozano about the importance of ‘The Golden Hour’ after a child is born

Evelyn Ashley talks to Amanda Lozano about the importance of ‘The Golden Hour’ after a child is born. More Stories…