Producers Livestock Auction Report for Tuesday, February 18th

Good morning we have 3800 sheep and goats on the yards to start the sale. Compared to last week we sold 2639 Wooled feeder lambs sold firm. Slaughter lambs sold 10 to 20 higher. Slaughter ewes sold firm. Kid goats sold 5 to 10 higher. Slaughter nannies sold 1.10 to 1.66 mostly 1.40 to 1.55. Slaughter Billies 1.50 to 1.92 Wooled feeder lambs: 1.96 to 2.41 Slaughter lambs: light weights 2.10 to 2.66 Heavy weights 1.60 to 2.23

Slaughter ewes fleshy .90 to 1.32 thinner ewes .70 to 1.10 Kid goats: 2.20 to 3.64 mostly 2.70 to 3.15

The National slaughter Cattle review reported fat cattle sales very inactive with a few sales in the Western Cornbelt at 119 on Thursday. Oklahoma City National Stockyards claimed they were going to sell 8,500 yesterday compared to last week at 7,598 Feeder steers and heifers 2 to 5 higher steer and heifer calves much higher with some steers suitable for grazing as much as 15 higher.

Special Cow Sale Thursday March 19

Special Calf Sale Thursday March 26

Special Sheep & Goat Replacement Sale Saturday March 21, 2020